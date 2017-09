Nov 18 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus as chief executive officer to its subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq.

Al Haimus was previously the head of Wholesale Bank for Standard Chartered Bank, where he managed the growing Iraqi market.

Burgan Bank is a unit of Kuwait Projects Co.