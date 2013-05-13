FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Baroda says 25 bln rupees debt restructuring pipeline in June qtr
May 13, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

Bank of Baroda says 25 bln rupees debt restructuring pipeline in June qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Indian lender Bank of Baroda is facing a heavy debt restructuring pipeline on account of delays in projects, but it still expects to grow 3 to 4 percent above the industry growth in 2013/14, its chairman said.

It is facing debt restructuring of about 25 billion rupees ($457 million) in the June quarter.

“Going forward, restructuring is something we will be living with over a couple of quarters,” Chairman S.S. Mundra told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, the lender posted a 32 percent fall in March quarter net profit to 10.3 billion rupees as bad bedts rose from a year earlier. ($1 = 54.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)

