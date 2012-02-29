FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Beijing unit to introduce foreign investors
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 6 years ago

Bank of Beijing unit to introduce foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Beijing Co Ltd , 16 percent owned by ING Groep NV, said on Wednesday that its consumer financing unit plans to introduce foreign strategic investors.

Trading in Bank of Beijing’s shares had been suspended pending an announcement, the Beijing-based lender said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Bank of Beijing’s Shanghai-traded shares have risen 15 percent this year, compared with an 11 percent gain in the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)

