BRIEF-Bank of China's Q1 net profit beats forecasts
April 24, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of China's Q1 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2014 Q1 net profit 45.4 billion yuan ($7.28 billion) vs forecast 41.79 billion yuan

* Says Q1 net interest margin at 2.29 percent versus 2.24 percent at end-Dec 2013

* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.98 percent versus 0.96 percent at end-Dec 2013

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.95 percent versus 12.46 percent at end-Dec 2013

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/guj78v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

