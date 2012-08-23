FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China Q2 net profit up 5 pct, matching f'casts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of China Q2 net profit up 5 pct, matching f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of China, the country’s No.4 lender, reported a 5.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, its slowest quarterly profit growth in over 3 years.

Bank of China said it made a net profit of 71.6 billion yuan in January-June, up 7.7 percent from the 66.51 billion yuan during the same period a year earlier.

April-June net profit was 34.84 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations from company figures. This is higher than the 33.1 billion yuan a year earlier, and roughly in line with expectations from a Reuters survey of nine analysts of 34.55 billion yuan.

Non-performing loans fell to 0.94 percent from 0.97 percent at the end of March, the bank added. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.