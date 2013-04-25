FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China Q1 net profit up 8 pct, meets expectations
April 25, 2013

Bank of China Q1 net profit up 8 pct, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China , the country’s No.4 lender, reported earnings in line with expectations on Thursday as income from advisory work helped to offset weaker loan growth.

The bank said it made a net profit of 39.8 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) in the January-March quarter, in line with expectations for a 39.5 billion yuan profit, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts. The net result was up 8 percent from its 36.8 billion yuan profit in the same period last year.

($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
