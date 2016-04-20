Procedural error by Italy magistrates trips up Bank of China case

FLORENCE, Italy, April 20 (Reuters) - A procedural error has tripped up a money laundering case focused on Bank of China (BOC), meaning Italian magistrates will have to refile their request for four bank employees to be put on trial, a legal source said.

Florence prosecutors have alleged that more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion) was smuggled to China from Italy between 2006 and 2010 by Chinese living mainly in the Tuscan cities of Florence and Prato.

Half of the amount allegedly smuggled was sent via BOC’s Milan branch, according to a judicial document seen by Reuters. BOC has denied any wrongdoing.

The prosecutors are seeking the trial of Bank of China’s Milan branch and 297 individuals, but a Florence judge ruled on Wednesday that four defendants -- all senior bank employees -- had not been properly informed that they faced possible trial.

The judge will continue to hear the case against the remaining 293 defendants, while magistrates look to correct the error regarding the other four. There was no immediate indication of how long this would take or whether eventually they might be prosecuted in a separate trial.

Last month, a spokeswoman at China’s fourth-biggest bank said it was considering all its options in the case. One of the options open to it is settling the case before it goes to trial.

The first of five preliminary hearings on the case was held in Florence last month as judge Paola Liguori weighs up whether to push for a trial or shelve the case. The last hearing is due on July 13.

According to prosecutors, the proceeds sent to China came from a series of illegal activities, including counterfeiting, embezzlement, exploitation of illegal labour and tax evasion.

The bank was included in the case because under Italian law it has administrative responsibility for the four officials among the accused who worked at its Milan branch during the period under investigation.

The four officials are accused of failing to report suspicious transactions and of other actions that helped to conceal the origin and destination of the funds and facilitated Money2Money (M2M) transfer service money laundering activities. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by David Evans)