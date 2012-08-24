FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China says outstanding loans to LGFVs at 422.5 bln yuan
August 24, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of China says outstanding loans to LGFVs at 422.5 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd <3988.HK) said on Friday that total outstanding loans to local government finance vehicles (LGFVs) stood at 422.5 billion yuan, or 6.3 percent of the total.

In a statement at a press conference a day after the bank reported its slowest earnings growth in three years, the bank said the percentage of LGFV loans rated as non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 0.33 percent.

The bank’s overall NPL ratio is 0.94 percent, the statement said.

The bank said real estate lending made up 3.3 percent of total loans with an NPL ratio of 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Writing by Lawrence White)

