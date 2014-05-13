FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China plans to issue up to $16 bln of preference shares
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 13, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of China plans to issue up to $16 bln of preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of China said it would issue up to 100 billion yuan ($16.03 billion) worth of preference shares, taking advantage of new rules announced this year aimed at helping Chinese companies bolster capital levels.

It is the second of China’s big four lenders to confirm plans to issue preference shares, under new rules announced by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Banking Regulatory Commission in April.

Agricultural Bank of China said on May 8 it would issue up to 80 billion yuan worth of preference shares .

Bank of China, the nation’s fourth-largest lender by market value, made the announcement in a regulatory filing in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Chinese lenders need to raise funds to boost their capital adequacy ratios, a measure of how much capital banks hold in reserve against assets such as loans. ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.