Bank of China sees low local govt loan default risk-paper
March 6, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 6 years

Bank of China sees low local govt loan default risk-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd sees its non-performing loan ratio for local government financing platforms to be less than 1 percent, and does not foresee widespread defaults on such loans, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday quoting the lender’s chairman.

Chairman Xiao Gang told reporters on the sidelines of the national parliament meetings in Beijing that the overall condition of local government loans was stable and would not cause an increase in the bank’s overall non-performing loan ratio.

The president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world’s most valuable lender, told reporters on Monday that the bank currently has loan-loss provisions of about 2.5 percent.

There were widespread fears last year that the loans banks made to local government financing platforms as part of Beijing’s 4 trillion yuan ($634.25 billion) stimulus package during the global financial crisis may turn sour. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

