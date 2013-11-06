FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Chongqing set for flat Hong Kong debut after $552mln IPO
November 6, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Chongqing set for flat Hong Kong debut after $552mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd shares are indicated to open flat in their Hong Kong stock exchange trading debut on Wednesday after the Chinese lender raised $552 million in the island city’s first bank IPO in three years.

The shares were set to open at HK$6.00 after the IPO was priced last week at HK$6.00 per share, slightly below the midpoint of its marketed range of HK$5.60-6.50.

BoCom International, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

