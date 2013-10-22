Bank of Chongqing to launch up to $593 mln HK IPO on Wed-IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese city commercial lender Bank Of Chongqing will launch an up to $593 million initial public offering in Hong Kong on Wednesday, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plan.

The offering consists of 707.5 million shares in a range of HK5.60 to HK$6.50 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$4.6 billion ($593 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Most of the funds will go to Bank of Chongqing, with a small portion going to China’s National Social Security Fund, one of its shareholders.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, with ABC International, BoCom International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.