Bank of Chongqing to price $552 mln HK IPO at mid-point-IFR
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Chongqing to price $552 mln HK IPO at mid-point-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Chongqing plans to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at the mid-point of an indicative range, putting the deal at $552 million, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plan.

The commercial lender is looking to price the IPO of 707.5 million shares at HK$6.05 each, within the HK$5.60-6.50 indicative range, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC International, BoCom International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral FAhmy)

