(Corrects the headline to say million instead of billion)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Commerce Holdings : * announces increase in its fourth quarter provision for loan losses; company to remain profitable * Sees fourth quarter 2012 provision for loan losses in the range of $4.6 to $5.6 million * Does not anticipate these impairment charges will result in any future material cash expenditures