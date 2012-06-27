FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus says to apply for temp state aid
June 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Cyprus says to apply for temp state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s largest lender Bank of Cyprus said on Wednesday it would apply for temporary state capital support of 500 million euros to meet a deadline to bolster its regulatory capital by June 30.

Cyprus has already applied for an EU bailout to aid its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, which needs 1.8 billion in regulatory capital.

Bank of Cyprus said it would aim for the state support to be in the form of non-equity capital. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)

