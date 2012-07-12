FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus promotes deputy to new CEO
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday it had appointed Yiannis Kypri as chief executive following the resignation of Andreas Eliades.

Kypri, a chartered accountant and graduate of the London School of Economics, held the post of deputy CEO having joined the bank in 1980.

Eliades quit the bank earlier this week, citing a lack of cohesion in dealing with challenges in the banking sector.

The bank posted significant losses on Greece’s debt writedown and has sought aid from the government to cover a regulatory shortfall in its core Tier 1 capital.

The central bank has refused to comment on media reports it was instrumental in Eliades’s resignation. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
