Bank of Cyprus names new chairman
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Cyprus names new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the country’s largest lender, has appointed Andreas Artemis as chairman to succeed businessman Theodoros Aristodemou who resigned earlier in the week for health reasons.

The lender also said on Thursday Evdokimos Xenophontos had been appointed vice-chairman.

Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks which sought state assistance in June to cover losses from its exposure to Greek bonds. Its chief executive resigned shortly afterwards. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)

