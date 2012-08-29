FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus chairman resigns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Cyprus chairman resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the country’s biggest lender, said on Wednesday chairman Theodoros Aristodemou had resigned for health reasons.

Aristodemou, a property developer, said in a letter to the board that “serious health issues” had forced a two-month absence abroad, and it was unclear when he could fully resume his duties.

Cypriot daily Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday that Aristodemou, chairman since 2008, had informed the central bank of his intention during a meeting with regulators on Tuesday.

Bank of Cyprus sought state assistance after its regulatory capital was depleted by a debt restructuring for Greece earlier this year.

Cyprus itself sought a bailout from European Union partners in June to cover both its fiscal requirements and the capital needs of Bank of Cyprus and also Cyprus Popular Bank, the second largest lender. Both were heavily exposed to Greek debt.

Writing By Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.