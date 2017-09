NICOSIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday it had disposed of its holding in Marfin Diversified Strategy Fund to Dorchester Capital Secondaries Offshore III, for approximately $92 million.

The fund was part of assets taken over by Bank of Cyprus from Popular (Laiki) Bank, which was wound down under terms of a 10 billion euro international bailout for Cyprus in early 2013. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)