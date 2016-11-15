FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus says to apply for LSE listing
November 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

Bank of Cyprus says to apply for LSE listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus's largest commercial bank, said on Tuesday it planned to apply for a listing on the London Stock Exchange.

It said the London listing, through a holding company structure, was 'in line with the Bank's long term strategic commitment' to list on a major European stock exchange.

The bank would maintain a listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and would no longer be listed on the Athens bourse.

"It is expected to improve the liquidity of the Bank's stock, which will enhance the Bank's visibility and lead to a broader base of investors capable of supporting the Bank in the long-term," it said in a statement.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
