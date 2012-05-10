UPDATE 1-Bank of Cyprus Q1 net surges on deferred tax asset

* Deferred tax asset lifts Q1 results

* Bank had posted 2011 losses on Greece

* Sees EBA recap need at 200 mln euros (Adds detail)

NICOSIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a 299 percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday to 295 million euros on a deferred tax asset after writing down Greek bonds last year.

The bank said its profit after tax was positively affected by recognition of a deferred tax asset for its impairment of Greek government bonds, and changes in the fair value of hedging derivatives used to hedge the interest rate risk of the bonds.

Excluding that adjustment, earnings rose 33 percent to 99 million euros, the bank said. Profit before provisions rose 25 percent to 219 million.

Bank of Cyprus posted losses of 1.3 billion euros in its full-year 2011 results on a 74-percent writedown in its Greek sovereign debt holdings.

It is obliged to meet a minimum Core Tier 1 requirement of 9.0 percent by a mid-year deadline set by the European Banking Authority.

Bank of Cyprus said that based on its expected profitability until June 30, it estimated the capital required to meet the EBA requirement at 200 million euros.

The group expects to cover the amount through effective management of risk-weighted assets and other actions, it said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)