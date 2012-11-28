FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus 9-month loss on loans, Greek debt exposure
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Cyprus 9-month loss on loans, Greek debt exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a nine-month loss after tax of 211 million euros on Wednesday due to an impairment in the value of Greek bonds held and on higher provisions for non-performing loans.

The bank, Cyprus’s largest, had posted a net loss of 793 million euros in the nine month period of 2011, which had also included a Greek bond impairment.

Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks that sought state aid this year after its regulatory capital was eroded from heavy exposure to Greek debt. The banking crisis was instrumental in Cyprus seeking a bailout from the IMF and its EU partners in June. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)

