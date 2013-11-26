FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus makes 1.8 bln euro H1 loss on Greece, provisions
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Cyprus makes 1.8 bln euro H1 loss on Greece, provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the lender forced to seize client deposits to recapitalise in March, reported a 1.8 billion euro net loss for the first half of the year, impacted by its forced disposal of Greek operations and rising provisions.

The bank was one of three Cypriot lenders forced to sell its Greek operations in March in an attempt to ringfence the euro zone from contagion from a messy international bailout for the island.

Bank of Cyprus made a loss of 134 million euros a year earlier, since when it has been transformed by the forced acquisition of assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank and the Greek asset disposal this year. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.