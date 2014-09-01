FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus says expects share listing by end Oct
September 1, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus says expects share listing by end Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender which recapitalised last year using depositors’ savings, said on Monday it expected its shares to re-list on the Cypriot and Athens stock exchanges by the end of October.

Shares of the bank were suspended from trading in March 2013, caught up in the tumult of an international bailout for Cyprus which forced the lender to convert 47.5 percent of uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros into equity to recapitalise the bank. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)

