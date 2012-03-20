FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus says boosts cap on rights issue
March 20, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

Bank of Cyprus says boosts cap on rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus said on Tuesday its core tier 1 capital had increased by 594 million euros through a rights issue, which was undersubscribed, and a convertible securities exchange.

The bank said some 160 million euros of the amount raised concerned a rights issue, and 434 million a voluntary exchange of convertible securities. The bank had initially planned a rights issue of up to 393 million euros, and up to 600 million euros worth of convertible securities. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

