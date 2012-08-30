FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus reports H1 loss on Greece, provisions
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Cyprus reports H1 loss on Greece, provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus posted a first-half net loss of 134 million euros on Thursday after an impairment in the value of Greek bonds it held and booking higher provisions for non-performing loans.

The Cypriot lender had reported a net loss of 107 million euros in the first half of 2011.

Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks which sought state aid after its regulatory capital was depleted from heavy exposure to Greek debt and a rise in non-performing loans earlier in the year. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)

