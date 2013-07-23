Bank of Cyprus mulls split into retail, asset management units

NICOSIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender bailed out by its own depositors as part of the island’s international bailout in March, said on Tuesday it was considering splitting its operations into a retail unit and an asset management company.

The bank said its interim board of directors had received permission from the Cypriot Central Bank to conduct a study into splitting the bank as part of a broader restructuring scheme. The adoption of any restructuring would be the responsibility of new shareholders, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)