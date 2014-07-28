FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus says raises 1 bln euros in private placement
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 28, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus says raises 1 bln euros in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and U.S. investor Wilbur Ross are among investors participating in a 1 billion euro capital increase of Bank of Cyprus, the bank said on Monday.

The bank said the private placement was priced at 0.24 euro per share and investors from Europe, North America and Russia participated.

Bank of Cyprus said it would now move to a second phase of the capital raising, offering existing shareholders up to 20 percent of the amount of shares offered to investors in the private placement, and at the same price. The total capital raised would still be 1 billion euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.