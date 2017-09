NICOSIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus shares will resume trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Dec. 16, bourse authorities said on Friday, some 18 months after trading in the stock was suspended in the midst of a chaotic financial bailout of Cyprus.

The stock would start trading at 0.24 euros a share, the stock exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)