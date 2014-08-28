Bank of Cyprus shareholders approve 1 billion euro capital issue

NICOSIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Bank of Cyprus , which recapitalised by seizing clients’ deposits in 2013, on Thursday approved plans for a 1 billion euro capital issue ahead of EU-wide stress tests later this year.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, partly owned by the European Union, and investors represented by U.S.- based billionaire Wilbur Ross, were among those signing up for the equity issue pricing Bank of Cyprus at 0.24 euro per share.

Just over 87 percent of shareholders present approved the motion at an extraordinary meeting in Nicosia on Thursday. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Clarke)