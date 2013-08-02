FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus to cut workforce by a quarter
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Cyprus to cut workforce by a quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus said on Friday that a quarter of its staff had applied for a voluntary retirement programme that would help cut its annual personnel expenses by about 35 percent.

The Cypriot lender, which recently imposed a bail-in on depositors, forcing the conversion of 47.5 percent of savings exceeding 100,000 euros into equity, said 1,370 employees would be leaving the group.

“Successful completion of the voluntary retirement scheme is an important step towards the group’s restructuring,” the bank said in a statement.

Conditions attached to 10 billion euros in aid from international lenders included the bail-in of depositors in Bank of Cyprus and the winding down of Laiki, Cyprus’s second-largest bank. (Writing By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.