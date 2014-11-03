FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus completes 361 mln euro UK loan portfolio sale
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus completes 361 mln euro UK loan portfolio sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus has completed the sale of a UK loan portfolio of residential and commercial real estate facilities for 361 million euros (451.29 million US dollar).

The bank said on Monday it had sold the portfolio to Mars Capital Finance Ltd and to Camael Mortgages Ltd. When it announced the deal on Sept. 18, the bank said it would be selling the portfolio for 361 million euros.

An investor relations officer at Bank of Cyprus said the amount had not changed. The bank had also earlier said the portfolio was related to its compulsory acquisition of the now-defunct Laiki Bank in March 2013.

Bank of Cyprus has been gradually deleveraging and disposing of overseas assets after it was forced to convert its own depositors’ cash into equity to recapitalise in early 2013 after heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt write-downs.

1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
