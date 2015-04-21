FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus CEO resigns, citing personal reasons
April 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Cyprus CEO resigns, citing personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus chief executive officer John Hourican resigned on Tuesday for personal reasons, the bank said.

It said that Hourican, appointed in late 2013, would work his four-month notice period.

A former RBS executive, Hourican was appointed just after the bank was forced to bail in client deposits to recapitalise during the island’s financial crisis in 2013.

The bank successfully raised private funds from U.S. and European investors in a separate capital increase last year.

Hourican planned to relocate to his native Ireland, the bank said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
