Bank of Cyprus stalls results pending capital needs review

NICOSIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday that it could not announce 2012 full-year results until after the release of an asset review by a consultancy appointed to look at the capital needs of the island’s banking system.

Until the review is finalised and communicated to the bank, any announcement of preliminary financial results may lead to confusion among investors, Bank of Cyprus said.

The island’s largest lender was one of two Cypriot banks that sought state aid last year after an EU-sanctioned Greek writedown of sovereign debt eroded their capital base.

A steering committee comprising Cypriot authorities and lenders appointed the consultancy PIMCO to conduct a review of banking system needs. That review will be included in the calculation of any bailout for Cyprus, which sought international aid in mid-2012.

Bank of Cyprus said that it had repeatedly told the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Ministry of Finance that it disagreed with the assumptions and methodology of the diagnostic exercise. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Goodman)