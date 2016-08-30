FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus posts Q2 net gain of 6 mln, jacks up provisioning
August 30, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Bank of Cyprus posts Q2 net gain of 6 mln, jacks up provisioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus's largest lender by assets and deposits, posted a second-quarter net profit of 6 million euros compared to 50 million in the first three months of the year on elevated provisions.

The bank said profit before provisions, restructuring and a voluntary retirement scheme came in at 135 million euros, compared to 145 million euros in the first quarter. In the quarter on quarter period, the bank registered a 53 percent increase in its provisions to cover net loan losses.

Bank of Cyprus was forced to bail-in depositors -- seize a portion of deposits over 100,000 euros which were then converted to equity -- to recapitalise at the height of a financial crisis which gripped Cyprus in early 2013.

As part of an international bailout from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, Cyprus was also compelled to shut a bank, Laiki, which had heavy exposure to debt-shackled Greece. Bank of Cyprus assumed Laiki legacy assets, including more than 10 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) extended to the now defunct bank by the ECB.

On June 30, the ELA balance stood at 1.5 billion euros from its peak of 11.4 billion in April 2013. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
