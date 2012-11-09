Bank of Cyprus results to be hit by lower income, provisions

NICOSIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus said on Friday nine-month after-tax results, not including Greece’s debt writedown, would be hit by lower income and increased provisioning.

Cyprus’s largest bank was forced to seek state aid earlier this year after a restructuring of Greece’s debt saddled it with significant losses, depleting its regulatory capital.

The loss for the first nine months would be lower than last year which included a writedown in the value of Greek government bonds, Bank of Cyprus said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)