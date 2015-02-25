FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus posts 2014 net loss on Russia exposure
February 25, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus posts 2014 net loss on Russia exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a 256 million euro loss for the whole of 2014, it said on Wednesday, triggered by elevated provisioning in the fourth quarter on its Russian exposure.

The bank, Cyprus’s largest, said it had recognised 309 million euros for the whole year in impairment losses from discontinued operations in Russia and Ukraine. Without factoring in those restructuring costs and discontinued operations, the bank recorded a full-year net profit of 42 million euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)

