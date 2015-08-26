Bank of Cyprus says H1 net profit at 60 mln euros

NICOSIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Cypriot bank Bank of Cyprus made a net profit of 60 million euros in the first half as the bank continued its deleveraging from non-core markets overseas, it said.

The bank, Cyprus’s largest, had posted an 81 million euro net profit in the first half of 2014.

It said the results were not directly comparable because of a significant deleveraging which had taken place in the past year, including a partial repayment of a bond held by the bank by the Cypriot state in July 2014. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)