Bank of Cyprus posts 2013 loss of 2 bln euros

NICOSIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the lender which was recapitalised by bailing in depositors last year, posted a full-year loss of 2.04 billion euros ($2.79 billion) for 2013, narrowing from a 2.21 billion euro loss in 2012.

The Cypriot bank registered a loss of 93 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2013, down from 142 million in the previous quarter.

”These results demonstrate stability on the asset and provisioning side of our balance sheet,’ said Chief Executive John Patrick Hourican. “The progress made by the business over the course of the past few months is materialising in the numbers.”

“The business has demonstrated good stability over the past few months,” he told reporters. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)