FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus says makes Q1 profit of 31 mln euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus says makes Q1 profit of 31 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus, the lender which recapitalised by seizing some depositors’ funds last year, reported its first profit in seven quarters on Friday.

First quarter profit after tax was 31 million euros ($42 million) after a 103 million loss in the last quarter of 2013.

Profit after tax and before restructuring costs and discontinued operations came in at 72 million euros compared with a 38 million euro loss in the last quarter of last year.

“These figures demonstrate we are beginning to make evident and tangible progress,” said John Hourican, a former RBS senior executive appointed Chief Executive Officer at the bank after its near-meltdown last year. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.