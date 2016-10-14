Ex-EU economic chief Rehn chosen for Finnish central bank board

HELSINKI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finland’s Olli Rehn, the former top economic official of the European Union, has been selected for a board seat at the Bank of Finland, a move which means he must resign from the country’s government, the central bank’s supervisory council said.

Rehn is currently Finland’s minister of economic affairs.

The bank’s parliamentary supervisory council said on Friday it had picked Rehn and Marja Nykanen among 19 applicants as new members of the bank’s three-member board for five-year terms starting in February.

Rehn spent a decade at the European Commision and stepped down in 2014. His switch out of the government could be challenging for the three-party coalition, which was close to collapse last year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)