December 13, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer new bank regulations must not hinder lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - New bank liquidity and leverage regulations must be designed to ensure that lenders are not discouraged from extending loans to firms and consumers, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.

“When credit demand picks up, with for example a revival of investment, banks will have to be able to respond adequately to companies’ needs,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told a conference at the French Finance Ministry.

“At the level of regulation, new ratios must not weigh excessively” on financing of the real economy, Noyer added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)

