FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of France says 2014 profit fell 15.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of France says 2014 profit fell 15.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of France said its net profit fall last year by 15.4 percent as the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and banks trimmed back their reliance on central bank liquidity.

The French central bank reported a net profit of 2.066 billion euros ($2.26 billion), down from 2.441 billion in 2013. It will pay corporate tax of 2.151 billion euros after 2.449 billion euros in 2013.

It said it had put aside 590 million euros for its general risk provision fund, bringing the total to a record 7.5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9147 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.