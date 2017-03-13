FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 5 months ago

Bank of France profit jumps 58 pct on ECB-buying boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of France said on Monday that its net profit rose 58 percent last year, boosted by the European Central Bank's asset purchasing programme, as the French central bank stopped setting aside provisions for risks.

The Bank of France reported a net profit of 3.52 billion euros ($3.75 billion), up from 2.23 billion in 2015. It will pay corporate tax of 2.0 billion euros after 1.9 billion in 2015.

Overall, the bank's contribution to France's state coffers, including dividends, will reach 4.5 billion euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

