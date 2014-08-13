FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland reports Q2 pretax profit of DKK 78.4 mln
August 13, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland reports Q2 pretax profit of DKK 78.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greenland A/S : * The Bank of Greenland - half-year report 2014 * H1 pretax profit DKK 78.4 million versus DKK 58.6 million * H1 net interest and fee income increased by DKK 6.1 million to DKK 144.4

million * H1 loan losses DKK 8.5 million versus DKK 8.7 million * Now sees 2014 profit before value adjustment and write-downs to be at the high end of the estimate of profit stated previously of DKK 125 - 145 million against DKK 135 million in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

