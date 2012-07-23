FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Hawaii profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Hawaii profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.87

* Q2 net interest income down 2 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Hawaii Corp posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income for the second quarter was $40.7 million, or 90 cents per share, up from $35.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Loan balances continued to grow and deposits remained strong,” Chief Executive Peter Ho said.

Provision for credit losses was $628,000, down from $3.6 million a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits, fell about 2 percent to $95.4 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $2.11 billion, closed at $46.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.