Bank of Ireland says mortgage arrears growth slowing
November 1, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Ireland says mortgage arrears growth slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland expects charges on its loan losses to reduce further in the second half of the year, the bank’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Richie Boucher, speaking before a parliamentary committee, said that the rate of growth in mortgage arrears has continued to slow since August, providing evidence of a stabilisation in residential and commercial property prices.

“If the economic environment both in Ireland and the UK continues at its current pace, we believes that our loan loss charges will reduce further in the second half of 2012,” Boucher said.

