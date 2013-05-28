FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ireland plans first unsecured bond issue since crisis
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Ireland plans first unsecured bond issue since crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland plans to issue a senior unsecured bond for the first time since the financial crisis forced Ireland to take an international bailout, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank has appointed BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland to manage the bond issue, which it expects will be launched in the near future, a Bank of Ireland spokeswoman said.

The deal will be the first significant senior unsecured bond sale by any Irish bank since 2009 when confidence in Ireland’s banks collapsed. This forced the government to take an 85 billion euro bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund a year later. Bank of Ireland was the only Irish bank to escape nationalisation in the aftermath of the crisis.

The bond issue is expected to be about 500 million euros ($643 million), Danske Bank senior trader Owen Callen said.

The Bank of Ireland said it expected the bond would be rated Ba2 by credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service and BB+ by Standard & Poor‘s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.