BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to sell 250 mln euro mortgage pool to Dilosk
June 26, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to sell 250 mln euro mortgage pool to Dilosk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Update in relation to Bank of Ireland’s EU restructuring plan - 26 June 2014

* On 25 June 2014, Bank of Ireland agreed to sell ICS Distribution Platform, together with a 250 mln euro gross performing mortgage asset pool to Dilosk Limited 1 (‘dilosk’) at par

* Is participating in financing of acquisition by providing 100 mln euro of senior finance to Dilosk

* No deposits are transferring as part of sale

* Advised by IBI corporate finance on this transaction

* ICS sale is final divestment commitment to be completed by bank under its Eu Restructuring Plan Further company coverage:

