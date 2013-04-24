FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says positive momentum continued into 2013
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says positive momentum continued into 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland : * Positive momentum in re-building net interest margin continued in early

months of 2013 * Loan portfolios performing in line with expectations, sill expect impairment

charges to fall * Customer deposits remained stable at 75 billion EUR versus 75 billion at

end-December * Loan to deposit ratio 120 percent versus 123 percent at end December, core

tier 1 ratio 13.8 percent * Monetary authority drawings 11 billion EUR versus 12 billion at end-December,

all ltro * Engagement on potential options in relation to mitigating the deficit

continues

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.